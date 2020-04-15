Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Hominy Baptist Church
135 Candler School Road
Candler, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara Dean West

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara Dean West Obituary
Clara Dean West

Candler - Clara Dean West, age 89, of Candler, died Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Born in Buncombe County, Clara was the oldest daughter of Wyatte and Hazel Trantham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Raymond Hyatt and Tom West; son, Marvin Hyatt, and sister Frances Lance.

She is survived by her daughter, Elaine Roberts; daughter-in-law, Linda Hyatt; and brother, Cecil Trantham. She was Grammy to her grandchildren, Shannon Proffitt and husband Glenn, Michael Sheppard, Rachel Miller and husband Chris, and Travis Hyatt and wife Ashley; great grandchildren, Laura, Amanda, Camron, Che, Stephanie, Hannah, and Megan; and great great grandchildren, Inman, Laila, Aden, Teagan, and soon-to-be baby Sheppard.

Clara was a faithful member of Hominy Baptist Church where she had many wonderful friends.

A private graveside service will be held in Pisgah View Memorial Park. Reverend Dr. Joe Yelton will officiate.

Her friends and family are invited to a celebration of life to honor Clara's 90th birthday at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 15 at Hominy Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks the contributions be made to Hominy Baptist Church, 135 Candler School Road Candler, NC 28715.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. West's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -