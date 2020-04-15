|
Clara Dean West
Candler - Clara Dean West, age 89, of Candler, died Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Born in Buncombe County, Clara was the oldest daughter of Wyatte and Hazel Trantham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Raymond Hyatt and Tom West; son, Marvin Hyatt, and sister Frances Lance.
She is survived by her daughter, Elaine Roberts; daughter-in-law, Linda Hyatt; and brother, Cecil Trantham. She was Grammy to her grandchildren, Shannon Proffitt and husband Glenn, Michael Sheppard, Rachel Miller and husband Chris, and Travis Hyatt and wife Ashley; great grandchildren, Laura, Amanda, Camron, Che, Stephanie, Hannah, and Megan; and great great grandchildren, Inman, Laila, Aden, Teagan, and soon-to-be baby Sheppard.
Clara was a faithful member of Hominy Baptist Church where she had many wonderful friends.
A private graveside service will be held in Pisgah View Memorial Park. Reverend Dr. Joe Yelton will officiate.
Her friends and family are invited to a celebration of life to honor Clara's 90th birthday at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 15 at Hominy Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks the contributions be made to Hominy Baptist Church, 135 Candler School Road Candler, NC 28715.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. West's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 15, 2020