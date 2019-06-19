|
Clara Helen Bailey
Mars Hill - Clara Helen Bailey (formerly Jenkins), 76, of Mars Hill, NC, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
A native of Buncombe Co., Clara was a daughter of the late Ezra and Macie Ruth Bailey.
Clara enjoyed her career at the Biltmore Estate, working as a crew leader in the Carriage House Gift Shop, where she retired. She was lovingly known by family as "Tootie" and "Bama" by her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was also a member of Trinity Baptist Church of Asheville.
Surviving are her daughters, Patricia Jenkins Perchalski, Charlotte Jenkins Griffin (Michael), and Adrianna Jenkins Garrison (Mark) ; grandchildren, CPT. Mark Garrison, Jr. (Christine), Zachary Garrison (Cayley), and Cynthia Cox (Will); great-grandchildren, Everett Mark Garrison, Marshall Robert Garrison, and Emmett Boone Garrison; sisters, Ethel Herron (Harley, deceased), Beulah Ellis (Ralph, deceased), Faye Heatherly (Clyde, deceased), and Shirley Bailey (Robert Lee, deceased); brothers, Floyd Bailey (Sue), Ray Bailey (Jane), and Glen Bailey (Pat, deceased); the father of her children, Adrian Jenkins; and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express special thanks to CNA Diane Cutshaw and CarePartners Hospice for their care.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church, with Rev. Dr. Ralph Sexton, Rev. Allen Rash, Rev. Donnie Walker, and Rev. Gerald Payne officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:45 p.m. prior to the service.
Private burial will be at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church Building Fund, 216 Shelburne Rd., Asheville, NC 28806, and/or to the Bridge Foundation (memo: WNC Greatest Needs), PO Box 25338, Asheville, NC 28813
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family, and the online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 19, 2019