Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC 28655
(828) 437-3211
Clara Jane Yerton Dickson

Morganton - Clara Jane Yerton Dickson, 98, of Morganton died Saturday, June 22, 2019. Born October 2, 1920 in Mecklenburg County, NC, she was the daughter of the late D. Franklin Yerton and Ada Gertude Phillips.

Clara is survived by her son, Wesley Dickson (Yvonne); daughters, Pamela White (John), Connie King, and Elizabeth Pedersen (David); grandchildren, Stacey McDaniels, Hesper Dickson Trapp, Wes Dickson, Becca Stephens, Dane Pedersen, and Meagan Pedersen Phillippi; 10 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Clara was preceded in death by husband, Clifford Lyon Dickson, Jr.; great-great-granddaughter, Olivia Brock; sister, Violet Yerton; brother, Luther Yerton; and son-in-law, Leonard King, III.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday, July 1, 2019 at Oak Hill United Methodist Church. The memorial service will follow at noon in the church with Rev. Paul McClure and Chaplain Laura Roach officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care.

Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 27, 2019
