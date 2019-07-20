|
|
Clara Jean Wright
Fairview - Clara Jean Reed Wright, 78, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at her home.
A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, she retired from Price Piping Company following 30 years of service as Secretary. She was a loyal and active member of South Asheville Baptist Church, where along with her husband, are the church Treasurer, served as church organist/pianist and sang in the choir. She also played and sang at many Nursing Homes and gospel singings.
Mrs. Wright was the daughter of the late Frank Reed and Magielene Landford Reed.
Surviving are her husband whom she married December 9, 1969, Bruce Wright; aunt Ailene Landford and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Monday, July 22, 2019 at South Asheville Baptist Church with Rev. Norris Wright and Rev. Charles Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in Cane Creek Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Sunday at South Asheville Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to the South Asheville Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 15061 Asheville, NC 28813.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 20, 2019