Asheville - Clara Mae Byrd, 95, of 213 Richmond Hill Drive, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the WNC Baptist Home.

A native of Madison County "Sandy Bottom", she had resided in Buncombe County since 1941, having moved to Florida in 1959 and returned to Buncombe County in 1987.

She formerly attended Friendship Baptist Church in Asheville and employed for 13 years with Southern Bell Telephone Company as an Operator and Supervisor. While in Florida Mrs. Byrd worked as a Switchboard Operator with the Orlando Regional Medical Center.

She was a daughter of the late George Wade Treadway and Grace Sawyer Treadway and was the wife of James Otis Byrd who died December 21, 1986.

Surviving are her sister, Marie Pinner of Asheville; half brother, A.E. Treadway (Thelma Odom Keech) of Alexander and several nieces and nephews.

No services are planned at this time.

Anders-Rice Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 23, 2019
