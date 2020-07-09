1/1
Clara R. Freel
Clara R. Freel

Canton - Clara Freel, age 92 passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at Compass Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Mebane, NC after a period of declining health. She was a resident of Haywood County, NC for fifty-nine years before moving to Alamance County to be near her family in Chapel Hill and Graham, NC. She was married for fifty-seven years to James (Jim) Freel before his death in 2006. She partnered with Jim in his business at Freel Hardware Co. in Clyde, NC for nineteen years. She and Jim raised three daughters. Clara was preceded in death by her daughter Miriam Hall. She is survived by her daughter and spouse, Shirley and Johnny Carson of Chapel Hill, her daughter and spouse, Elizabeth and John Craig of Graham, five grandchildren, Bradley Carson, Rebecca Carson and her husband John Lyles, Chad Craig, Alex Craig and fiancé Keri Wilson, David Hall, and one great-grandchild, Jack Carson Lyles.

A memorial service will be held at Walker Funeral Home in Mebane, NC on Saturday, July 11 at 2:30 pm. Burial will be in Canton, NC at the Bon-A-Venture Cemetery on the Old Clyde Highway following a graveside service at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 14. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
