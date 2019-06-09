Services
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leicester - Clarence Cantrell, 84, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals.

A native of Madison County he had resided in the Leicester Community most of his life. He was a son of the late Sampson and Leta Cantrell. He was also preceded in death by his sisters: Mae McCracken and Bonnie Teague; and brothers: Hubert Cantrell and Walter Cantrell.

Mr. Cantrell was a member of Union Baptist Church and retired from Hajoca as a truck driver.

Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Rena Cox Cantrell of the home; sons, Ronnie Steve Cantrell and wife Tiffani, and Roger Dwayne Cantrell and wife Jackie both of Leicester; sister, Pauline Cassada of Leicester; grandchildren: Melissa Cantrell, Kristin Hensley, and Brittany Cantrell; great-grandchildren: Mia Ray and Easton Hensley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date at The Brick Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 till 8 PM Sunday, June 9, 2019 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made in Mr. Cantrell's memory to: The Brick Church, C/O Peggy Bennett, 55 Piney Mountain Road, Leicester, NC 28748.

To sign Mr. Cantrell's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 9, 2019
