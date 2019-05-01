|
|
Clarence G. Hawkins
Leicester - Clarence G. Hawkins, 77, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, at the CarePartners Solace Center.
Born in Buncombe County, Mr. Hawkins was a son of the late Glenn and Pauline Arrington Hawkins. He was a 1959 graduate of Leicester High School and was a retired Produce Manager from Winn-Dixie.
He is survived by his wife, Revonda Walker Hawkins; two sons, Rodney D. Hawkins and Roger A. Hawkins; and a sister, Ruby Dills.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Keith Hutchinson officiating. Interment will follow at Newfound Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Rance Lumston, Kevin Davis, David Worley, Jeff Penland, Jeff Rice, Brandon Morgan, Tony Walker and Rex Walker.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. Thursday prior to the service.
The online register is at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 1, 2019