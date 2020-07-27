Clarence "Ken" Johnson
Fletcher - Clarence "Ken" Kenneth Johnson, 71, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his immediate family.
A native of Buncombe County, he resided in Henderson County since 1973. He was a self-employed plumbing contractor with C&J Plumbing for many years.
Mr. Johnson was a son of the late Leola Mae Lanning Johnson and Gordon General Johnson. He was also preceded in death by 5 brothers and 2 sisters.
Surviving are his loving wife of 50 years, Joyce Ann Johnson; daughter, Tammy Johnson Lance and husband Douglas of Mills River; sons: Roger Kenneth Johnson of Asheville, and Jerry Lee Johnson of the home; grandchildren: Callie Romero and husband Arturo, Brie Johnson, Brittney Lance, Bradley Lance, and Haley Johnson; great-granddaughter, Kenna Camp; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 PM Friday, July 31, 2020 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home with Pastor Phillip Trees officiating. Burial will follow at the Pittillo-Lanning Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 till 8 PM on Thursday at the funeral home.
.