Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Morrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Raymond Morrow


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence Raymond Morrow Obituary
Clarence Raymond Morrow

Leicester - Clarence Raymond Morrow, 73, of Leicester, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Mission Hospital.

A native of Madison Co., Clarence was a son of the late Charlie Jessie Morrow and Ella Caldwell Mann. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Gene Marrow, and in-laws, Charles and Ruby Smith.

Mr. Morrow was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Vietnam. He was an avid fisherman and hunter.

Surviving are his wife, Sherry Smith Morrow; sisters, Julia Boyd, Pauline James (Robert) and Clementine Sawyer (Lionel); brother, Charles Morrow (Wanda); good friend, Wade Stanley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 18, in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home, with the Rev. Robert James officiating. Interment will follow at the Western Carolina State Veteran's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ASPCA, www.aspca.org.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 14 to May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -