Clarence Raymond Morrow
Leicester - Clarence Raymond Morrow, 73, of Leicester, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Mission Hospital.
A native of Madison Co., Clarence was a son of the late Charlie Jessie Morrow and Ella Caldwell Mann. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Gene Marrow, and in-laws, Charles and Ruby Smith.
Mr. Morrow was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Vietnam. He was an avid fisherman and hunter.
Surviving are his wife, Sherry Smith Morrow; sisters, Julia Boyd, Pauline James (Robert) and Clementine Sawyer (Lionel); brother, Charles Morrow (Wanda); good friend, Wade Stanley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 18, in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home, with the Rev. Robert James officiating. Interment will follow at the Western Carolina State Veteran's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ASPCA, www.aspca.org.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 14 to May 15, 2020