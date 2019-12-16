Services
Crawford / Ray Funeral Home
1 North Main Street
Canton, NC 28716
828-648-3535
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Crawford / Ray Funeral Home
1 North Main Street
Canton, NC 28716
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Crawford / Ray Funeral Home
1 North Main Street
Canton, NC 28716
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Sholar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Sholar Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence Sholar Jr. Obituary
Clarence Sholar

Canton - Canton- Clarence Currie Sholar, Jr., age 83, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Sholar worked for the US Postal Service in Asheville for 34 dedicated years.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Joan Hyde Sholar; his children, Currie, Tracy, and Amy; his three grandchildren, Sarah, Lauren, and Chandler; and one great-grandchild, Dezmond.

A memorial service with military rites to honor the life of Mr. Sholar will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, December 19, 2019 in the chapel of Crawford / Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Canton. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Crawford / Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service is honored to be caring for the Sholar family. To read the full obituary and to leave words of comfort please visit www.CrawfordRay.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -