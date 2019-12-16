|
Clarence Sholar
Canton - Canton- Clarence Currie Sholar, Jr., age 83, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Sholar worked for the US Postal Service in Asheville for 34 dedicated years.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Joan Hyde Sholar; his children, Currie, Tracy, and Amy; his three grandchildren, Sarah, Lauren, and Chandler; and one great-grandchild, Dezmond.
A memorial service with military rites to honor the life of Mr. Sholar will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, December 19, 2019 in the chapel of Crawford / Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Canton. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019