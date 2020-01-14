|
Clarence William Dotson
Asheville - Clarence William Dotson, 94, of Asheville, died Monday, January 13, 2020, at the Charles George VA Medical Center Hospice.
Born in Buncombe County to the late Broadus J. and Susan Cauble Dotson, he was the first certified Master Mechanic in the county. He was also a pillar of Morningside Baptist Church for 55 years, where he served as Deacon, Sunday school teacher, Treasurer, and president of the Keenagers Club. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served in Normandy, the Battle of the Bulge and the Ardennes.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Frady Dotson; brothers, Broadus J. Dotson, Jr., Dudley and James; and sisters, Lib Youngblood, Lola Shook and Susan Calton.
Survivors include daughters, Beth Young (Lynn), of Clinton, TN, and Janie Dotson, of Fairview; grandchildren, Amy Jackson Forester (John) and Bonnie Jackson Kilgore; great-grandchildren, Reese, Reagan, and Riley Forester, and Katelyn Kilgore; step-children, Katrina Duggins (Robert) and Jonathan Young (Kristie); and step-grandchildren, Sam, Alex and Ella Duggins, and Abi and Abraham Young.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Beverly Hills Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 4:00 p.m. at the church, with the Revs. Earl Jones, Ron Brown and Stephen Todd officiating.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at Bethany United Methodist Church Cemetery, 212 Bethany Church Road, Fairview, NC 28730.
Memorials may be made to Morningside Baptist Church, 14 Mineral Springs Rd., Asheville, NC, 28805, or to the Valor Hospice unit of the Charles George VA Medical Center, 1100 Tunnel Rd., Asheville, NC, 28805.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 14 to Jan. 18, 2020