Clark Frank Cox
Asheville - On Sunday, June 7, 2020, Clark F. Cox passed away at the age of 76 from complications related to Multiple Myeloma.
During his life, Clark was a loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. He has reunited in heaven with his parents, Frank and Gladys Cox, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded by sister, Frankie Lee Strickland.
He is survived and forever cherished by his wife, Katherine; their children, Jesse (wife Kayla), Carolyn, and Kemper (husband David); five grandchildren, Jake, Jackson, Bret, Lily, and Shelby; his sister, Sada, along with her children, Brewster, John, and Lacy; as well as his cousin, Billy.
Born in California and raised in Asheville, Clark graduated from Lee H. Edwards High School and continued his education at Greensboro College where he graduated with a B.S. in Biology. From there, he moved to Northern Virginia where he became an award winning Environmental Health Director in addition to becoming the owner/chef of his own restaurant in Reston, VA. After marrying, Clark and his family returned to Asheville where he expanded his father's accounting business. In his business, Clark got to know his clients on a personal level and took pride in providing them with his best service and representation.
Although he had many accomplishments, Clark found the most joy with his family and his endeavors outside of the professional world including Boy Scouts of America, artistry, cooking, carpentry, Clemson athletics, and nature. He enjoyed mentoring and coaching children in sports and life. He was a history buff who cried at sad movies and had a knack for telling "watch stories."
A private celebration of Clark's life was held by the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood and/or plasma to those in need.
The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
