Claude Ferguson Taylor
Fairview - Claude Ferguson Taylor passed away on his 84th birthday, Thursday, November 5, 2020.
A Buncombe Co. native, Claude was a son of the late Claude and Nell Taylor. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Priscilla Morris Taylor, who passed in 2004.
Mr. Taylor was a graduate of Lee H. Edwards High School, Class of '54, and of Asheville-Biltmore College. He owned and operated Claude Taylor's Used Cars for many years and was renowned around America for his skill in restoring classic Fords.
He is survived by his sons, Travis Taylor and Philip Taylor; granddaughter, Heather Taylor; and Ed Anderson, who was like an adopted son to Claude.
The graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, at Lewis Memorial Park. Pastor Phil Trees of Feed & Seed, Fletcher, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, his family asks that donations be made to your local animal shelter.
