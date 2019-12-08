|
|
Claude J. Hensley
Asheville - Claude Julian Hensley, 71, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019.
A native of Buncombe County, Mr. Hensley loved sports and was active in the Erwin Youth League, and earlier in life played for the Asheville Tourists.
He retired in 2004 following 35 years of service with the U.S. Government, 10 of which he served in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division during the Vietnam War. His last 25 years of service with the National Climactic Center.
Mr. Hensley was a son of the late Rev. Elmer Claude Hensley and Louise Lance Hensley. He was also preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Hensley; Granddaughter, Haela Hensley; sister, Claudia Hensley; and brother, Harold Hensley.
Surviving are his wife, Ann Hampton Hensley of the home; son, Christopher Hensley and wife Sandy of Leicester; grandchildren: Talon Hensley of Asheville, and Belah Hensley of Leicester; sisters: Ruth Ann Hensley and husband Don of Fairview, and Debra Hensley of Asheville; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Thursday, December 12, 2019, in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with Pastor Jay Stewart officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery with Military Funeral Honors provided by the N.C. National Guard Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 till 10:45 AM Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to in memory of Claude J. Hensley.
To sign Mr. Hensley's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11, 2019