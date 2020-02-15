Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Claude Gaddy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claude M. Gaddy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claude M. Gaddy Obituary
Claude M. Gaddy

Asheville - Claude M. Gaddy, 90, went home to be with the Lord and his sweet Valentine, Ruby, on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Aston Park HealthCare.

A native of Buncombe County, Mr. Gaddy was a son of the late Marion and Nora Hollifield Gaddy, and he was married for 70 years to Ruby Lee Gaddy, who died January 9, 2020.

He retired after 38 years as superintendent at Three Mountaineers, Inc. In his younger days, he enjoyed playing basketball and singing in a quartet with his siblings. He was raised in a family of nine and he continued to be very family oriented with his own wife and children. Mr. Gaddy was passionate about his love for his family and the Lord. He was a member of Biltmore Church of God.

He is survived by daughters, Joyce Gaddy and Patti Rathbone (the late Scott Rathbone); sons, Ray Gaddy (Tina), Don Gaddy (Janice) and Phillip Gaddy (Teresa); 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home with Pastor Dale Whitson officiating. Interment will follow at Riverview Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -