Claude M. Gaddy
Asheville - Claude M. Gaddy, 90, went home to be with the Lord and his sweet Valentine, Ruby, on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Aston Park HealthCare.
A native of Buncombe County, Mr. Gaddy was a son of the late Marion and Nora Hollifield Gaddy, and he was married for 70 years to Ruby Lee Gaddy, who died January 9, 2020.
He retired after 38 years as superintendent at Three Mountaineers, Inc. In his younger days, he enjoyed playing basketball and singing in a quartet with his siblings. He was raised in a family of nine and he continued to be very family oriented with his own wife and children. Mr. Gaddy was passionate about his love for his family and the Lord. He was a member of Biltmore Church of God.
He is survived by daughters, Joyce Gaddy and Patti Rathbone (the late Scott Rathbone); sons, Ray Gaddy (Tina), Don Gaddy (Janice) and Phillip Gaddy (Teresa); 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home with Pastor Dale Whitson officiating. Interment will follow at Riverview Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020