Claude M. Harris, Jr.
Candler - Claude M. Harris, Jr., 87, died at Pisgah Manor on April 24, 2020.
Mr. Harris was born in Biltmore, NC, on June 17, 1932. He graduated from Oakley High School, attended Brevard College, and graduated from NC State University. He served with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was a licensed mechanical engineer who worked for America Enka Co., PPG Industries, and again at American Enka Co. He retired from BASF Corporation. He was a long-time member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church and was the proud son of Claude Sr. and Emma Harris.
Surviving is his wife of 60 years, Sue C. Harris. In addition, he is survived by loving family members: Jason Harris (Sabrina), Nathan Harris (Lori, Rowan), Kelsi Harris Bagwell (Micah), George Cooke, Robert Walsh (Jean), Pat McArdle, Linda Cunningham, Debbie Baker, and Jean Crist. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan K. Harris.
Due to the Coronavirus and his wishes, there will be no funeral service.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020