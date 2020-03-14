|
Claude Vernon Bivins
Asheville - Claude Vernon Bivins, 90, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at NHC Place in Cool Springs (Franklin), Tennessee.
A native of the community of Proctor, on Hazel Creek in Swain County, Mr. Bivins moved to Alcoa, Tennessee, where he attended Alcoa High School before enlisting in the Air Force in January of 1949. He achieved the rank of Airman First Class and position of Senior Aircraft Engine Mechanic, repairing B-29 bombers during the Korean War.
After an honorable discharge from military service, he joined Power System Operations for the Tennessee Valley Authority and worked as an electrician at the Johnson City location for 37 years.
After retiring and relocating to Buncombe County in 1992, he transferred membership to Newfound Baptist Church, where he was a member of the Men's Senior Adult Sunday school class under the leadership of Dr. Owen Fish.
He was a 50-year member of the Arcana Masonic Lodge #489, Limestone, Tennessee, and a 64-year member of the I.B.E.W. Local #365.
In his spare time, he dedicated himself wholeheartedly to his family, far and near, and to UT football, win or lose. He was a lifelong fan of classic country music and enjoyed songwriting, playing his guitar, and, most of all, singing. He also participated in volunteer activities, including adult literacy programs and Meals on Wheels.
He was the son of the late John Ralph Bivins and Cynthia Elizabeth McMahan Bivins. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Baxter, Clarence, and Lamar Bivins; and two sisters, Ruby Bivins Buchanan and Doris Bivins Raper.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Carole Maxine Parham Bivins, of the home; daughter, Elizabeth Dawn Bivins, Nashville; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 17th, at Newfound Baptist Church, with the Rev. Bradley Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at 1:30 p.m. at the church, prior to the service.
Flowers are accepted and appreciated, or memorial donations may be made to Caris Hospice or the national .
Anders-Rice Funeral Home is assisting the Bivins family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020