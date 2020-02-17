Services
Claudette Brookshire Warren


1934 - 2020
Claudette Brookshire Warren Obituary
Claudette Brookshire Warren

Candler - Claudette Brookshire Warren, 85, died Monday, February 17, 2020. She was born December 21, 1934.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Claude J. Warren, who died October 28, 2019. She was also preceded in death by her mother and father, Hilliard "Bud" and Sara Miller Brookshire; a sister, Joan Brookshire Plemmons; and a brother, Terry H. Brookshire.

Claudette was a dedicated employee and retired from the State of North Carolina as Jury Clerk of Buncombe County. She was a member of Oak Hill United Methodist Church of Candler, NC.

Claudette was a devoted, loving and generous "MOTHER" to her entire family. Her life was her family.

Surviving are her daughter, Teresa Cordell and husband Paul; 3 grandchildren, Travis Dalton and wife Amanda of Columbia, SC, Monica Dalton Clark of Candler, NC, and Lee Pegram and wife Meghann of Asheville; and 6 great-grandchildren, Cameron and Raegan Dalton, Austin and Isaac Clark, and Brooks and Eli Pegram.

Funeral services will be held at Oak Hill United Methodist Church on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Oak Hill United Methodist Church, 277 Oak Hill Rd., Candler, NC 28715.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
