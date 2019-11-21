|
|
Clayton Honeycutt
Rogersville, TN - Clayton Honeycutt, 77, of Rogersville, TN and formerly of Buncombe County, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Johnson City Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.
A native of Madison County, Mr. Honeycutt had resided in Buncombe County for most of his life before moving to Rogersville in 2003. He was a graduate of Mars Hill High School, and served in the US Army, obtaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. He retired as a Steam Plant Planner for CP&L following 38 years of service. Mr. Honeycutt was a member of Henard Chapel Baptist Church in Rogersville, where he served faithfully as a Deacon. His desire was to serve the Lord through dedicated church work and community service. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved classic cars.
Mr. Honeycutt was the son of the late Harley and Clella Banks Honeycutt.
Surviving are his loving wife of 54 years, Virginia "Jeni" Wise Honeycutt; sons: Kevin Honeycutt and wife Danielle, and Jason Honeycutt and wife April: granddaughter, Karla Honeycutt Moore and husband J.T.; grandsons: Chance, Aiden, and Rylan Honeycutt; sisters: Marie Jamerson and husband Gary, and Kathy Ray; brother, Cleve Honeycutt and wife Donna; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday in the Chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with the Rev. Larry Sprinkle and Rev. James Lamb officiating. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Saturday at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted and appreciated, or memorial donations may be made to Henard Chapel Baptist Church Building Fund, 145 Henard Chapel Road, Rogersville, TN 37857.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019