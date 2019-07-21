|
|
Cleone Barnes Davis
Ocoee, FL - September 9, 1926 - July 1, 2019
Cleone Barnes Davis, 92, of Ocoee, FL, left her earthly body and was released into the light of God's love July 1, 2019. She passed peacefully, the way she lived her life.
Cleone had a beautifully sweet soul. A devoted wife and mother, she raised five daughters. Cleone was active in her political party, church and community. She loved to read and had a 'library' of books. She'd start each day with her newspaper, coffee and a powdered doughnut. Even though she was a working mom, Cleone always put her family first. She had a clever sense of humor, a sharp intellect and was blessed with a lively spirit. She was a good neighbor and friend.
Cleone worked for the General Electric Company in Hendersonville, NC and the Court of Flags Resort in Orlando, FL.
She was the daughter of Guy and Eva Barnes of Syracuse, NY and the wife of Richard Dempsey Davis, the love of her life. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her brother Don Barnes and daughter Becky Rice.
She is survived by daughters Marilynn Davis of Sylva, NC; Debbie Landers (Chuck) of Fairview, NC; Nancy Kirkpatrick (Tim) of Greer, SC; Carol Davis of Ocoee, FL and sister, Nadine Watkins, Syracuse, NY. She is also survived by ten loving grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Monday, August 5 at 10:30 AM, at Piney Mountain United Methodist Church in Candler, NC.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 21, 2019