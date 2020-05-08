|
|
Cleve White, Jr.
Cleve White, Jr. passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in Washington D.C. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, May 10, 2020 in the chapel of Ray Funeral & Cremation Service. There will be a public viewing one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Violet Hill Cemetery. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed for the service and the viewing. Acknowledgements and live streaming will be available at rayfuneralcremation.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 8 to May 9, 2020