Services
Ray & Allen Funeral Service - Asheville
1373 Sweeten Creek Rd.
Asheville, NC 28803
(828) 252-5521
Viewing
Sunday, May 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, May 10, 2020
2:00 PM
the chapel of Ray Funeral & Cremation Service
Resources
More Obituaries for Cleve White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cleve White Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cleve White Jr. Obituary
Cleve White, Jr.

Cleve White, Jr. passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in Washington D.C. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, May 10, 2020 in the chapel of Ray Funeral & Cremation Service. There will be a public viewing one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Violet Hill Cemetery. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed for the service and the viewing. Acknowledgements and live streaming will be available at rayfuneralcremation.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 8 to May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cleve's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -