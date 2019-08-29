Services
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Asheville Family Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Asheville Family Church
Cline Edward Carr Obituary
Cline Edward Carr

Asheville - Cline Edward Carr, age 96, of Asheville, NC, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Hendersonville Health & Rehabilitation in Flat Rock, NC. He was born on July 23, 1923 in Haywood County, NC to the late Samuel B. and Nora Pounders Carr. Cline was a United States Army Veteran, worked as a shipping clerk for Eaton Cutler Hammer Corporation for 16 years, and also as a mill ticket man for William Brownell Lumber for 28 years. He was a member of Asheville Family Church. Along with his parents, Cline was also predeceased by his wife, Leota Lance Carr; his son, Sam Carr (2008); his daughter, Gail Barnette (2013); his sisters, Welzie Stewart, Macy Mintz, Elsie Jones, and Althie Godfrey; and his son-in-law, France Griffin (2018). Cline is survived by his daughters, Melba Beck (James) of Asheville, Sandra Griffin of Arden, and Ruth Dempsey (Robbie) of Asheville; his eight grandchildren; his 11 great-grandchildren; and his two great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 2pm, Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Asheville Family Church. The Rev. Rolf Woodard will be officiating. The family will be receiving friends an hour before the service from 1pm-2pm. Burial will follow at Shepherd Memorial Park in Hendersonville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Asheville Family Church at 530 New Leicester Hwy, Asheville, NC 28806. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Carr Family. The online memorial register is available at www.PenlandFamily FuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 29, 2019
