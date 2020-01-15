|
Clint Vernon Lovin
Asheville - Clint Vernon "Vern" Lovin, 95, of 43 Busbee View Road, entered eternal life on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Flesher's Fairview Health Care Center.
A native of Madison County and resident of Buncombe County for most of his life, he was former owner and operator of Lovin's Shell and later worked until his retirement at Sayles Biltmore Bleachery.
He attended Mills Gap Baptist Church and served in the US Marines during WWII of which he was a recipient of the Purple Heart and serving in the battle of Iwo Jima.
He was the son of the late Elsie Nathaniel Lovin and Cleta Mae Dodd Lovin and was the husband of Lillie Mae Thomas Lovin who passed away August 21, 2018. He was also preceded in death by his son: Charles Lovin; sons-in-law: David Friedman and Roger Randolph and siblings: Lucille, Alvin, Paul and Ralph.
Surviving are his children: Richard Tony Lovin and wife Polly of Newport, TN, Peggy Sue Randolph of Asheville, Linda Lovin Friedman of Asheville, and Patricia Lovin Goetsch of Asheville; grandchildren: Eric, Raven, Charles, Brian, Aaron, Adrian, Justin, Josephine, and Harry; great-grandchildren: Hunter, Brantley, Cole, Blaze, Cole, Carley, Lola, Carter, and Alex; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 2 PM Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Mills Gap Baptist Church, with Rev. Jeff Wilkie officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church.
The Lovin family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Flesher's Fairview Health Care Center and Four Season's Hospice for their exceptional care shown to our dad. We would also like to thank Gene Morris for his military expertise in planning service arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The Employees Appreciation Fund at Flesher's Fairview Health Care, 3016 Cane Creek Road, Fairview, NC 28730.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020