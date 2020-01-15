Services
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Resources
More Obituaries for Clint Lovin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clint Vernon Lovin


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clint Vernon Lovin Obituary
Clint Vernon Lovin

Asheville - Clint Vernon "Vern" Lovin, 95, of 43 Busbee View Road, entered eternal life on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Flesher's Fairview Health Care Center.

A native of Madison County and resident of Buncombe County for most of his life, he was former owner and operator of Lovin's Shell and later worked until his retirement at Sayles Biltmore Bleachery.

He attended Mills Gap Baptist Church and served in the US Marines during WWII of which he was a recipient of the Purple Heart and serving in the battle of Iwo Jima.

He was the son of the late Elsie Nathaniel Lovin and Cleta Mae Dodd Lovin and was the husband of Lillie Mae Thomas Lovin who passed away August 21, 2018. He was also preceded in death by his son: Charles Lovin; sons-in-law: David Friedman and Roger Randolph and siblings: Lucille, Alvin, Paul and Ralph.

Surviving are his children: Richard Tony Lovin and wife Polly of Newport, TN, Peggy Sue Randolph of Asheville, Linda Lovin Friedman of Asheville, and Patricia Lovin Goetsch of Asheville; grandchildren: Eric, Raven, Charles, Brian, Aaron, Adrian, Justin, Josephine, and Harry; great-grandchildren: Hunter, Brantley, Cole, Blaze, Cole, Carley, Lola, Carter, and Alex; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at 2 PM Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Mills Gap Baptist Church, with Rev. Jeff Wilkie officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church.

The Lovin family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Flesher's Fairview Health Care Center and Four Season's Hospice for their exceptional care shown to our dad. We would also like to thank Gene Morris for his military expertise in planning service arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The Employees Appreciation Fund at Flesher's Fairview Health Care, 3016 Cane Creek Road, Fairview, NC 28730.

To sign Mr. Lovin's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clint's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -