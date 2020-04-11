Services
More Obituaries for Clinton McMahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clinton Myron McMahan


1960 - 2020
Clinton Myron McMahan Obituary
Clinton Myron McMahan

Black Mountain - Clinton Myron McMahan, 59, of Black Mountain, passed away April 10, 2020 at Mission Hospital.

Mr. McMahan was born November 5, 1960. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Dotson McMahan; brother, James William McMahan Jr; and both sets of grandparents.

Clinton is survived by his father, James McMahan; sister, Doris M. Bartlett of Leicester and Ruby M. Griffin (Robert) of Fairview; daughter, Colby E. McMahan of Old Fort; step son, Jeremy Gregg of Old Fort; grandchildren, Aaliyah Harwood, O'Mauri Drayton and Baby Jaxton; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the circumstances of COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Mission Hospital, 509 Biltmore Ave,, Asheville, NC, 28801 in which memorial donations may be made in Clinton's memory.

Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
