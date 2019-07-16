Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Pisgah View Memorial Park
Clora Jane Poore Wright

Clora Jane Poore Wright Obituary
Clora Jane Poore Wright

Candler - Clora Jane Poore Wright, 85, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at her residence.

An Enka-Candler native, Jane was a daughter of the late William Poore and Kate Smathers Crisp. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Troy Richard Wright.

Mrs. Wright's family will remember her as a "house Goddess," and an excellent mother and nanny who loved taking care of her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Gass (Keith), Mary Wright, Theresa Anderson and Patty Baity (Scott); sister, Emma Jean Griffin; brother, William Poore; six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

The graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 15, Troy's birthday, at Pisgah View Memorial Park.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 16, 2019
