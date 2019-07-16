|
Clora Jane Poore Wright
Candler - Clora Jane Poore Wright, 85, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at her residence.
An Enka-Candler native, Jane was a daughter of the late William Poore and Kate Smathers Crisp. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Troy Richard Wright.
Mrs. Wright's family will remember her as a "house Goddess," and an excellent mother and nanny who loved taking care of her family.
She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Gass (Keith), Mary Wright, Theresa Anderson and Patty Baity (Scott); sister, Emma Jean Griffin; brother, William Poore; six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
The graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 15, Troy's birthday, at Pisgah View Memorial Park.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 16, 2019