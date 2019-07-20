|
Clyde W. Clark
Leicester - Clyde W. Clark, 88, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Mission Hospital.
A native and lifelong resident of Buncombe County, he was a son of the late Lowel David Clark and Nettie Alice Lane Clark. He was also preceded in death by his sisters: Mary Lou Hawkins and Wilma Hickey; and brothers: Neal Clark, Jack Clark, Joe Clark, and Gerald Clark.
Mr. Clark was a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran, and a lifetime member of the VFW Post 891. He retired following 32 years of service from Sears, and was a member of Georgetown Baptist Church.
Surviving are his brother, John Clark of Clyde, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 2 PM Sunday, July 21, 2019 in the chapel of the Anders-Rice Funeral Home with David Rogers officiating. Burial will follow at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory.
The family will receive friends from 1 till 2 PM Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 20, 2019