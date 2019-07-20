Services
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clyde Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clyde W. Clark


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clyde W. Clark Obituary
Clyde W. Clark

Leicester - Clyde W. Clark, 88, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Mission Hospital.

A native and lifelong resident of Buncombe County, he was a son of the late Lowel David Clark and Nettie Alice Lane Clark. He was also preceded in death by his sisters: Mary Lou Hawkins and Wilma Hickey; and brothers: Neal Clark, Jack Clark, Joe Clark, and Gerald Clark.

Mr. Clark was a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran, and a lifetime member of the VFW Post 891. He retired following 32 years of service from Sears, and was a member of Georgetown Baptist Church.

Surviving are his brother, John Clark of Clyde, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2 PM Sunday, July 21, 2019 in the chapel of the Anders-Rice Funeral Home with David Rogers officiating. Burial will follow at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory.

The family will receive friends from 1 till 2 PM Sunday at the funeral home.

To sign Mr. Clark's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now