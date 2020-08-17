1/1
Colby Wrenn Sizemore
1988 - 2020
Colby Wrenn Sizemore

Swannanoa - Colby Wrenn Sizemore, 32, of Swannanoa passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020.

Colby was born August 4, 1988 in Buncombe County. He was a 2006 graduate of Owen High School and was a member of Christian Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Michael Jordan Sizemore and grandparents, Henry Ed Todd and Aileen Todd.

Colby is survived by his father, Stephen Sizemore (Kim); mother, Stephanie Fuller Todd (Danny); sisters, Sarah Cogburn and Lacee Burke-Bane; stepsisters, Heather Baker (Cameron) and Amanda McCall (Darren); grandparents, Robert and Vickie Fuller and Joyce Snipes; aunts and uncles, Leslie Stevens (Matthew), Edwina Garrison (Walt), Keith and Misty Fuller, and Amy Lyda (John); several nieces, nephews and cousins that loved him dearly.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 2:00pm at Christian Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service time at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Christian Creek Missionary Baptist Church Food Pantry.

Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family.

www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
01:00 PM
Christian Creek Missionary Baptist Church
AUG
20
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Christian Creek Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
