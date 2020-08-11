Coleen R. Mathews
Waynesville - Coleen Robinson Mathews, age 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the John F. Keever Solace Center in Asheville.
Coleen was born on January 10, 1928 in Canton, North Carolina, the daughter of Paul Porter Robinson and Velma Murr Robinson. In 1948 she married Cohen Mathews, also of Canton, who died in May 2015. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her only sibling, Maxine Lambert Elkins, who died in October 1997.
Coleen was active in the United Methodist Church, in the Order of the Eastern Star, and had been employed by the Haywood County School System.
As a member of Sonoma Chapter 254 of the Order of the Eastern Star, she served for over 20 years as secretary of that chapter and was Worthy Matron and a Grand Officer.
In 1964 Coleen began working for the Haywood County School System. She was employed as secretary at Bethel School in Waynesville, then accepted a position as bookkeeper at the Central Office. She retired from the Haywood County School System with over 20 years of service.
Coleen was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and taught a Sunday School class. Later she became a member of Cruso United Methodist Church and served there for several years as secretary of the United Methodist Women.
Coleen is survived by four children, Wanda Taylor, of Canton, Michael H. Mathews, of Charlotte, Ricky P. Mathews (Deb Okuma), of Knoxville, Tennessee and Barbara Morris, of Bethel; eight grandchildren, Amity Taylor (James Clark), of Austin, Texas, Emmaline Taylor, of Arlington, Virginia, Gabe Mathews (Ashley Epps), of Brentwood, Tennessee, Haley Mathews Jonas (Chris), of Charlotte, Brandy Mathews and Tasha Mathews, both of Canton, Dakota Mathews (Vodi Stinnett-Cameron), of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Savannah Morris Pope (Bradley), of Canton; and nine great-grandchildren.
In view of the current pandemic crisis, there will be no indoor visitation or services.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Crawford/Ray Memorial Gardens, in Clyde with Reverend Peter Constantian, current minister of Cruso United Methodist Church and Reverend Aryn Ruebel, former pastor of Cruso United Methodist Church will be officiating. The family members will greet friends at the graveside following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Coleen's memory may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children
, 950 West Farris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or ShrinersHospitalsForChildren.org
.
