Colleen McIntosh Edwards
Asheville - Colleen McIntosh Edwards, 77, of Asheville, went home to be with the Lord on April 12, 2020.
A native of Haw Creek, Colleen was born November 12, 1942 to the late Barnett and Ruth McIntosh. She was a woman who dedicated her life to serving the Lord and her church and she did so with grace and dignity. Whether it was singing in the church choir or volunteering at ABCCM, she did it with her head held high. There wasn't a person in the world that could stop Colleen the moment she set her mind to something. She was determined, beautiful, kind, bright and most importantly she impacted the lives of many. She was the epitome of everything that was good and in a room of darkness she was our light, with her smile and laughter or her hugs and kindness. She put the needs of the many before the needs of her own...that was our Colleen. May you rest in peace and let us rejoice in knowing that we will all meet again.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Wilma Martineau.
Colleen is survived by her husband of 59 years, Carl T. "Chuck" Edwards; children, Derrick Edwards (Susan) and Sabrina Mchone; grandchildren, Zachary Mchone, Timothy Mchone, Benjamin Edwards, Graham Edwards, and Gina Pham; brothers, Claude McIntosh and Dewy McIntosh (Jean); many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020