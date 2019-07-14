|
|
Colonel Ernest Miller
Asheville - Ernest Arthur Miller was born in Burlington, Iowa on May 29, 1925, the son of John A. Miller and Frieda Maurer Miller. A twin sister, Erma Louise Miller was born on the same day.
Early years were spent in Burlington, Iowa, and on a farm in Des Moines County in south-eastern Iowa.
Early education was in the one-room Eureka School in Des Moines County.
After High School in Burlington, he attended Burlington Junior College, and in mid-year, transferred to Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois from which he earned a Bachelor of Music degree in 1949.
College was interrupted by World War II. After a call by the military draft, he was sworn into the United States Navy. After naval schooling, he served on an attack troop ship, the USS Mifflin, APA 207, in the South Pacific. His rating was Petty Officer 3rd Class: Fire Controlman (gun fire) in the Gunnery Department. His duties also included Chaplain's Assistant and Ship's Bugler.
Battle engagements in the war included the invasion of the island of Iwo Jima on February 19, 1945, and of Okinawa on April 1 of the same year. At Iwo Jima as Ship's Bugler, he was called out to take part in the "Burial-at-Sea" of those who died aboard his ship - eleven times.
Perhaps the most famous photograph of World War II was of the flag raising at Iwo Jima on Mount Suribachi (called "Hot Rocks" by the troops) which took place on February 23, 1945. When word of the flag raising was passed, he stepped to the door, where he could clearly see the flag flying atop the mountain. The photo of that moment has been seen by hundreds of millions of people around the world, and it has been reproduced as a statue at Arlington Cemetery in the nation's capital. Ernest Miller saw the flag.
During his teen years, he became known for his singing, a skill that led to professional engagements as oratorio and cantata soloist with church choirs, and as concert soloist with school groups. Those engagements attracted sponsors in Burlington who supported his enrollment in the School of Music at Northwestern University. After an interruption for World War II, he returned to the University to complete work for his degree. That led to further professional singing as a recitalist and featured baritone soloist, a pursuit that continued for all his adult life. Even in his retirement years he filled professional engagements as a baritone soloist, including professional appearances in the mid 80's of his senior years, and an appearance as national anthem soloist for a sold-out crowd at a professional baseball game on the 4th of July in his 88th year, and on Memorial Day on his 92nd birthday and also, following his 94th birthday.
After the war, while playing in a world-class concert band (the Salvation Army, Chicago Staff Band), Ernest Miller appeared as a vocal soloist with the band at Oklahom City University. There, he met another singer, a music student at the University, who became his wife. He and Mary J. Klaas, a soprano, were married in June, 1949.
He played with the Chicago Staff Band from 1943 to 1974, for a total of 31 years. For the last eight of those years, he was the conductor (bandmaster). As conductor, he led the band in concert appearances in 16 states, and a British tour in 1972 that led to live appearances before more than 80,000 persons in live audiences in ten days.
Professional singing appearances came first as a baritone soloist, then as a duetist with his soprano wife. Singing as an avocation that continued throughout his adult life, and into his retirement years.
Together, Ernest and Mary Miller recorded a duet album of sacred songs in 1965.
Upon completing training for officership in The Salvation Army, Ernest and Mary Miller were ordained and commissioned as Lieutenants in June, 1950. Their 40 years of active service in The Salvation Army took them to Des Moines and Newton, Iowa, to Chicago, Illinois and to Kalamazoo, Michigan, culminating in 16 ½ years as National Representatives for The Salvation Army to the United States government and related agencies in Washington, DC. In that capacity, they knew and worked with five presidents.
A significant achievement of Ernest Miller's work in Washington was the initiation (founding) and early direction of "The Salvation Army World Service Office" (SAWSO), a separate agency and corporate entity. His work with SAWSO led him to travel and serve in Salvation Army activities, seminars and programs in 40 nations of the world. At this writing, SAWSO has observed more than 40 years of service. Colonel Miller was active in the Kiwanis Club for 60 plus years, in 6 Kiwanis Clubs, and the last 29 years, in Kiwanis of Asheville.
Upon retirement in 1990, with the rank of Colonel in The Salvation Army, Ernest and Mary Miller settled in Asheville, in the mountains of North Carolina.
Because of an attack of Polio in the year 1956, his wife, Mary, suffered a growing physical disability throughout her adult life. Therefore, Ernest became her care-giver. In loving assistance, he cared for her for nearly 20 more years, until her demise in 2010.
Mary preceded him in death, after 61 years of marriage. In April 2014, he married Whilamena Stephenson, called "Billie", a native of Asheville, North Carolina. They continued, thereafter, to make their home in Asheville.
There being no children in either marriage, he is survived by his wife, Whilamena, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 3 PM Sunday, August 18, 2019 at The Salvation Army with Major Philip Swyers and Captain Rebekah Swyers officiating. Military honors to be conducted by the US Navy.
The family will receive friends immediately following services in the Fellowship Hall of The Salvation Army.
Burial of cremated remains will be in a multi-generation family plot in Rock Spring Cemetery, in rural Des Moines County, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to one's favorite charity.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 14, 2019