Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
The Salvation Army Corp
750 Haywood Road
West Asheville, NC
Colonel Ernest Miller


1925 - 2019
Colonel Ernest Miller Obituary
Colonel Ernest Miller

Asheville - Ernest Arthur Miller, 94, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

Memorial services will be held at 3 PM Sunday, August 18, 2019 at The Salvation Army Corp, 750 Haywood Road in West Asheville, with military honors to be conducted by the US Navy.

The family will receive friends immediately following services in the Fellowship Hall of The Salvation Army Corp.

Anders-Rice Funeral Home is assisting the Miller family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 14, 2019
