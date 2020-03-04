Services
Valdosta - Connie Ridley McNab, 69, of Valdosta, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Charleston, SC, following a brief illness. A funeral service for Connie will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in the chapel of Carson McLane Funeral Home. Pastor T.C. Norris will officiate. The family will then have a reception at Park Place by McLane, 108 W. Park Ave., Valdosta, from 5 until 7 p.m., Thursday evening. Burial will follow at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens at a later time. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Labor of Love Rescue, 280 N. Big Oak Dr., Mills River, NC, 28759 or Community Partnership for Pets, Inc. (CPPI), P.O. Box 1021, Flat Rock, NC 28731. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
