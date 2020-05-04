|
Constance Hale Duncan
Constance Hale Duncan went to be with the Lord on May 2nd, 2020, on her 75th birthday. A native of Scotland Neck, NC, she was the daughter of Thomas Norwood Hale and Inez Butler Hale. Constance was married to the late Bradie Gene Duncan, Jr., and resided in Asheville, NC. Connie enjoyed activities such as gardening, amateur radio, and being with family and friends. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Asheville. Connie is survived by her son Christopher Thomas Duncan, her daughter-in-law Marla Duncan and their son Christopher Thomas Duncan, Jr., from Alexandria, VA.
Services will be held at Morris Funeral Home on Saturday May 9th in Asheville, NC, with online services provided as well. Her final resting place will be at Lewis Memorial Park at Beaverdam Baptist Church in Asheville.
Connie was loved by everyone she came in contact with and will be missed dearly.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 4 to May 7, 2020