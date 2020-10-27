Constance "Connie" Manee
Asheville - Constance "Connie" Koryba Manee, 65, of Asheville passed away on October 23, 2020.
Connie was born on November 19, 1954 in Port Huron, Michigan, to Michael and Margaret Koryba. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Connie was preceded in death by her father, Michael Koryba, mother, Margaret Koryba, and brother, David Koryba. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Michael Manee, daughters Christina Manee and her husband, Evan, of Candler, Diana Manee-Buskirk and her husband, Drew, of Asheville, and grandchildren, Jack and Rose.
Connie received her Associate Degree in Nursing in 1975 and worked as a registered nurse in Michigan before moving to North Carolina to raise her daughters. She worked with children and in retail until retiring in 2016. Connie was passionate about gardening, walking her beloved dog, Tucker, and being a wonderful mother and grandmother. She had a quiet smile, a generous spirit, and a sassy wit. She will be missed tremendously.
A private memorial service will be held at the chapel of Groce Funeral Home, Tunnel Rd. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Asheville Humane Society, or the USO.
