1/1
Constance "Connie" Manee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Constance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Constance "Connie" Manee

Asheville - Constance "Connie" Koryba Manee, 65, of Asheville passed away on October 23, 2020.

Connie was born on November 19, 1954 in Port Huron, Michigan, to Michael and Margaret Koryba. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Connie was preceded in death by her father, Michael Koryba, mother, Margaret Koryba, and brother, David Koryba. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Michael Manee, daughters Christina Manee and her husband, Evan, of Candler, Diana Manee-Buskirk and her husband, Drew, of Asheville, and grandchildren, Jack and Rose.

Connie received her Associate Degree in Nursing in 1975 and worked as a registered nurse in Michigan before moving to North Carolina to raise her daughters. She worked with children and in retail until retiring in 2016. Connie was passionate about gardening, walking her beloved dog, Tucker, and being a wonderful mother and grandmother. She had a quiet smile, a generous spirit, and a sassy wit. She will be missed tremendously.

A private memorial service will be held at the chapel of Groce Funeral Home, Tunnel Rd. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Asheville Humane Society, or the USO.

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
856 Tunnel Rd
Asheville, NC 28805
(828) 299-4416
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved