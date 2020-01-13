Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Shannon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance Shannon


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Constance Shannon Obituary
Constance Shannon

Asheville - Constance (Connie) Shannon, 89, of Asheville, passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 8, 2020.

Connie was born in Leeds, UK, May 31, 1930. She grew up as one of 2 sisters, and studied at Pitmans Secretarial College in Yorkshire. Connie married Mike Shannon of London on July 18, 1951. Connie and Mike had two daughters, Helen and Margaret, while living in England and before their immigration to the United States in June 1957. The Shannon family settled in Texas, where Connie and Mike raised two additional children, Michael and Keith. Connie and Mike became naturalized citizens in 1971.

Connie had a strong Christian faith and was passionate about helping others in need. In 1965, she founded and directed the Plano Cooperative Preschool - a time of her life that she cherished with great fondness for the Plano community and many lifelong friendships.

Connie had a great love for art, and enjoyed visiting galleries and creating her own art. She loved gardening, adored the vast open spaces of Texas, and enjoyed sharing the night sky view of her favorite constellation, Pleiades. Connie always had a few budgerigars or canaries about the house. She had wonderful memories of England and peppered her conversations with stories about her childhood. She had a bit of a sweet tooth and savored many English treats, including trifle and fruitcake with marzipan.

Connie's husband Mike, her sister Euphemia, and her daughter Helen (Garza) preceded her in death. Connie is survived by their remaining 3 children: Margaret Ann (Osborne), Michael John Robin (wife MaryBeth Frosco) and Keith Anthony (wife Robynn Shannon); 8 grandchildren: Candice, Benjamin and Elizabeth Osborne; Maria Allen (nee Garza), Anna Garza, Nick Garza, Carlos Garza and Euphemia Zmroczek (nee Garza); and 8 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in memory of Connie Shannon to the Catholic Charities USA at 2050 Ballenger Ave Suite 400, Alexandria, VA 22314 (or 800-919-9338).

A service to honor Connie's life will be held at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 3:00 pm. Family will receive friends following the service.

Her final resting place will be with her husband and daughter Helen at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Plano TX.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Constance's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -