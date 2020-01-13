|
|
Constance Shannon
Asheville - Constance (Connie) Shannon, 89, of Asheville, passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 8, 2020.
Connie was born in Leeds, UK, May 31, 1930. She grew up as one of 2 sisters, and studied at Pitmans Secretarial College in Yorkshire. Connie married Mike Shannon of London on July 18, 1951. Connie and Mike had two daughters, Helen and Margaret, while living in England and before their immigration to the United States in June 1957. The Shannon family settled in Texas, where Connie and Mike raised two additional children, Michael and Keith. Connie and Mike became naturalized citizens in 1971.
Connie had a strong Christian faith and was passionate about helping others in need. In 1965, she founded and directed the Plano Cooperative Preschool - a time of her life that she cherished with great fondness for the Plano community and many lifelong friendships.
Connie had a great love for art, and enjoyed visiting galleries and creating her own art. She loved gardening, adored the vast open spaces of Texas, and enjoyed sharing the night sky view of her favorite constellation, Pleiades. Connie always had a few budgerigars or canaries about the house. She had wonderful memories of England and peppered her conversations with stories about her childhood. She had a bit of a sweet tooth and savored many English treats, including trifle and fruitcake with marzipan.
Connie's husband Mike, her sister Euphemia, and her daughter Helen (Garza) preceded her in death. Connie is survived by their remaining 3 children: Margaret Ann (Osborne), Michael John Robin (wife MaryBeth Frosco) and Keith Anthony (wife Robynn Shannon); 8 grandchildren: Candice, Benjamin and Elizabeth Osborne; Maria Allen (nee Garza), Anna Garza, Nick Garza, Carlos Garza and Euphemia Zmroczek (nee Garza); and 8 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in memory of Connie Shannon to the Catholic Charities USA at 2050 Ballenger Ave Suite 400, Alexandria, VA 22314 (or 800-919-9338).
A service to honor Connie's life will be held at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 3:00 pm. Family will receive friends following the service.
Her final resting place will be with her husband and daughter Helen at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Plano TX.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020