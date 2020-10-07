Cora Rash
Leicester - Cora Fay Sluder Rash, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center.
A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, she was a member of Mountain View Freewill Baptist Church.
Mrs. Rash was the daughter of the late Mark Sluder and Mary Alberta Israel Sluder. She was also preceded in death by all of her 10 siblings.
Surviving are her husband of 64 ½ years, Millard Walton Rash of the home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Friday, October 9, 2020 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with Rev. Paul Sluder officiating. Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 AM Friday at the funeral home.
To sign Mrs. Rash's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com