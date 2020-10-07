1/1
Cora Rash
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cora Rash

Leicester - Cora Fay Sluder Rash, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center.

A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, she was a member of Mountain View Freewill Baptist Church.

Mrs. Rash was the daughter of the late Mark Sluder and Mary Alberta Israel Sluder. She was also preceded in death by all of her 10 siblings.

Surviving are her husband of 64 ½ years, Millard Walton Rash of the home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Friday, October 9, 2020 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with Rev. Paul Sluder officiating. Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 AM Friday at the funeral home.

To sign Mrs. Rash's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved