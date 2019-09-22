Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
2:30 PM
Calvary Churchyard
Fletcher, NC
View Map
Corena Azalee Silver Smith


1931 - 2019
Corena Azalee Silver Smith Obituary
Corena Azalee Silver Smith

Asheville - Corena Azalee Silver Smith, 88, of Asheville, passed away Friday September 20, 2019 at the Givens Estates Health Center.

Corena was the daughter of the late Robert Silver and Agnes White Silver. She established and operated The Salon Of Hairstyling for 54 years, retiring in 2004. In the 1980's, Governor Hunt appointed her to the Cosmetology Board of North Carolina.

Corena is survived by two daughters, Tena Baker and Holly Smith; son in law, Michael Thompson; grandsons, Dr. Ben Alexander (Sara), James Baker and Sean Baker; great-granddaughter, Seda Alexander; special God-children, Jan Baldwin Webster (Bryant, who was also her special attorney), Dr. Tony Baldwin (Angela); special God-grandchild, Amy Webster and special cousin, Deb Edwards, who are all of the Asheville area.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2:30 PM on Wednesday, September 25 at Calvary Churchyard in Fletcher. Her family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian.

Flowers are appreciated, but for those who choose, memorial donations may be made to Eblen Charities, 50 Westgate Parkway, Asheville, NC 28806 or to a charity of one's own choice.

To leave a message of condolence or a memory for the family, please visit Corena's obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 22, 2019
