Corinna Beckman
Asheville - Corinna Martina Beckman born 09.23.1983, unexpectedly passed away peacefully in the early hours of Friday the 29th of March 2019. Her family is shocked and heartbroken. She will never know how much she has taught her family with her perseverance and love for life. She has touched many peoples lives during her time on Earth, even though she had many obstacles to overcome! She never complained, just loved everyone! To quote one of her fill-in caretaker's Will McLeod: "Corinna changed my life for the better and literally every second I spent with her made me understand the world better."
Rest in peace and always have sweet dreams; keep on writing your journals about all your memories and wishes! Mom, Dad, and Sisters will always love you to the sky!!!
Corinna was born with Struge Weber Syndrome and received services from the Autism Society. A scholarship for an AC Reynolds High School student will be set up in Corinna's memory so that her life lives on through others. Memorial donations may be made to the Buncombe County Schools Foundation at 175 Bingham Road, Asheville, NC or may be made payable to The BCS Foundation and left at ACRHS.
Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 3 to Apr. 7, 2019