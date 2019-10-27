|
|
Corrado Daniel "Dan" Fano
Mars Hill - Corrado Daniel "Dan" Fano, 77 of 280 Hamburg Road, Mars Hill, NC went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 26, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was the son of the late Nicholas J. and Lucy Fano. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Mike and Nick Fano and sister, Rosalee Wagner. Dan was an US Army Veteran.
Dan is survived by his wife of 35 years, Patricia Sprouse Fano; daughters, Jennifer Fano, Deborah Whitt (Randy), and Angela Webb; sons, Doug Fano (Maria), Dennis Fano (Meredith) and Danny Fano (Kim); brothers, Dennis Fano (Gloria), Robert Fano (Yongnan); sister, Lucille Mancino (Jerry); many grandchildren, great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Two special granddaughters, Moria (Round Head) and Samatha Erb (Little Sam).
The funeral service will be held at 6:00PM Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverends Larry Sprouse and Terry Sprouse will officiate. Honorary pallbearers will be; Aaron Rich, Devon Whitt, Cory Whitt, Brandon Rich and Zachary Holland. Special Tribute of Colors from Brandon Rich and Zachary Holland. The family will receive friends from 4-6:00 prior to the service. At other times the family will be at the home on 280 Hamburg Road, Mars Hill.
Dan was very loved by his family and friends. He was a devoted father, husband and grandfather. A special thanks to his son-in-law, Randy Whitt whom he loved truly, and his daughter Deborah, for taking care of him until the end of his journey. The family also wishes to express special thanks for the Compassionate Care of the WNC workers: Donna, Suzy, Amy, Laune, Melissa and Kelly and their staff. Also, to Alan, with Smokey Mountain Medical Equipment.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019