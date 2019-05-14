Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Coy Hollifield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Coy Lee Hollifield

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Coy Lee Hollifield Obituary
Coy Lee Hollifield

Weaverville - Coy L. Hollifield, 85, passed away at his home, after a short battle with Lung Cancer, Monday, May 13, 2019. He was the son of the late Curn and Harriett Sprinkle Hollifield. Mr. Hollifield was an Army veteran, having served in the Korean War. He was a member of Cole's Cove Baptist Church. Mr. Hollifield, was a very good father, grandfather and father-in-law. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Doris Buckner Hollifield; daughter, Connie Alene Hollifield; son, Ricky Dean Hollifield, granddaughter, Vanessa Hunter; sisters, Christine Buckner, Louise Buckner and Vera Willis and brother, George Hollifield.

He is survived by daughters, Nancy Hunter (Bud) and Linda Hensley (Ronnie); sons, Coy Junior Hollifield (Peggy) and Billy Joe Hollifield (Jodey); ten grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm Thursday, May 16, 2019 in the Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverends Ken Jenkins and Roger Massey will officiate. Burial will follow at Flat Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6:00 - 8:00pm Wednesday, May 15, 2018 at the funeral home.

The family would like to give a special thanks to his brother-in-law, Dennis Buckner for checking on him daily and his daughter-in-law, Peggy Hollifield for the care she gave Mr. Hollifield during his illness.

At other times the family will be at the home, 75 Whitt Rd. Weaverville, NC.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now