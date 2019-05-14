|
Coy Lee Hollifield
Weaverville - Coy L. Hollifield, 85, passed away at his home, after a short battle with Lung Cancer, Monday, May 13, 2019. He was the son of the late Curn and Harriett Sprinkle Hollifield. Mr. Hollifield was an Army veteran, having served in the Korean War. He was a member of Cole's Cove Baptist Church. Mr. Hollifield, was a very good father, grandfather and father-in-law. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Doris Buckner Hollifield; daughter, Connie Alene Hollifield; son, Ricky Dean Hollifield, granddaughter, Vanessa Hunter; sisters, Christine Buckner, Louise Buckner and Vera Willis and brother, George Hollifield.
He is survived by daughters, Nancy Hunter (Bud) and Linda Hensley (Ronnie); sons, Coy Junior Hollifield (Peggy) and Billy Joe Hollifield (Jodey); ten grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm Thursday, May 16, 2019 in the Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverends Ken Jenkins and Roger Massey will officiate. Burial will follow at Flat Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6:00 - 8:00pm Wednesday, May 15, 2018 at the funeral home.
The family would like to give a special thanks to his brother-in-law, Dennis Buckner for checking on him daily and his daughter-in-law, Peggy Hollifield for the care she gave Mr. Hollifield during his illness.
At other times the family will be at the home, 75 Whitt Rd. Weaverville, NC.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 14, 2019