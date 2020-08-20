Craig Robert Mosley
Asheville - Craig Robert Mosley passed away peacefully on August 19, 2020, after a brief, heroic battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 62. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. He was born on June 22, 1958, in Cincinnati, Ohio, a son of the late Lamar and Leonore Mosley. He always considered Cincinnati home, even after living and raising a family for 22 years (and 22 winters) in Midland, Michigan.
Craig is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Carol and their wonderful children, Colleen Mosley (Ube Urban), Cara Mosley (Matt Giovanetti), and Cameron Mosley. He also had one adored grandson, Grey Mosley Urban, who affectionately called him "P-chop", instead of "G-pop" and five siblings: Susan Osterhues (Rick), Kevin Mosley (Sara Nelson), Matthew Mosley (Audrey), Nora Beaulieu (David), and Paul Mosley (Angie). He is also arguably the favorite uncle of his thirty nieces and nephews.
Craig graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio in 1979 with a degree in Finance. He worked for his entire 32-year career at the Dow Chemical Company. After retiring at age 52, Craig and Carol moved to Asheville to enjoy a milder climate and to allow Craig to pursue his newfound love of cycling. He was actively involved in the Blue Ridge Bicycle Club, serving as President and as a ride leader for several years. Craig was also very involved at his church, Skyland United Methodist, serving on several committees and always available to lend a helping hand.
A private memorial service for the family will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 22 in the Chapel of Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian. For those who wish to view the service, it will be streamed live on Groce Funeral Home's Facebook page (facebook.com/grocefh
). If you wish to share a message or a memory with the family online, please visit Craig's obituary page at grocefuneralhome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org
) or to a charity of your choice
.