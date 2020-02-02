Services
Wells Funeral Homes
296 West Main Street
Waynesville, NC 28786
(828) 456-3535
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wells Funeral Homes
296 West Main Street
Waynesville, NC 28786
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
12:00 PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Cristina Carr Ammons


1942 - 2020
Cristina Carr Ammons Obituary
Cristina Carr Ammons

Waynesville - Waynesville, Cristina Carr Ammons, 77, passed away from Alzheimer's on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Haywood Lodge & Retirement Center under the care of Four Seasons Hospice.

Cris is survived by her husband Larry R. Ammons; two daughters, Laura Duarte (Clay) of Leander, Texas and Beth Ammons of Chicago, Illinois; one son, John L. Ammons (Laura) of Waynesville and their children Susan and Wiley Ammons. She is also survived by a brother, John T. Carr (Linda) of Alma, Colorado; two sisters, Vicki Carr of Newburyport, Massachusetts and Lisa Carr of Waynesville; sister-in-law, Rosalind A. Kraus (Herbert) of Durham; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Cris was born at Brady Maternity Hospital in Albany, NY on August 10, 1942 to Second Lieutenant Leland E. Carr and Cristina Schroeder Carr. Soon they moved to Fort Hamilton, NY where Lt. Carr was assigned. Cris lived in many places after Ft. Hamilton including Japan, Germany, Ft. Dix, Ft. Benning, Ft. Hood, Ft. Polk, and back to Albany when her father was in Korea. She graduated from Guilderland High with a Regents Diploma and the College of Saint Rose (both in Albany) with a B.A. in Education. She was certified as a teacher and taught 1st and 2nd grade in NY, MA, TX, GA, and NC, teaching here at North Canton Elementary.

In 1971, Cris and Larry were married in San Antonio where they met after being introduced by Cris's brother, John. They soon moved to Atlanta where they started civilian life after Larry's USAF active duty. In 1972, they moved to Waynesville and Cris loved living in the mountains.

Cris became active in children's activities in the community. She was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader and later a 4-H leader in both school clubs and community clubs. She had a sewing club for many years and was inducted in 1998 into the NC 4-H Hall of Fame in Raleigh. She served on the Haywood County Fair Board and as a volunteer at the fair for many years working in the children's section of the exhibits.

As a devout Roman Catholic, Cris was a volunteer director of CCD at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church for over 20 years as well as singing in the choir and being a Eucharistic Minister. Gardening was a special interest and she was a member and officer of the Mountain View Garden Club and a District Officer of the Council of Garden Clubs. Sewing, painting, and craft activities were favorite hobbies. She helped Tuscola High School Band adjust uniforms when someone had a growth spurt and needed an adjustment to sleeves, trousers, or a repair.

A funeral mass will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Father Casey Coleman officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Wells Events and Reception Center.

The family requests no flowers but memorials may be made to Memory Care, 100 Far Horizon Lane, Asheville, NC 28803.

The care of Mrs. Ammons has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
