Crystal Anne Ball SnyderLoving MotherCrystal Anne Ball Snyder, 38, passed away at Carolina Pines in Asheville on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.She is survived by her husband, David Snyder; sons, Travis & Dylan Snyder; mother, Dianne Ball; father, Bill Ball; brothers, Mark (Samantha) Ball & Billy Ball; uncles & aunt, Ed & Mimi Roberts & Jamie Roberts; nephews, Christopher & Josh Ball; niece, Courtney Ball; special cousins, Carol & Jeanine Roberts; along with numerous extended family and friends.Crystal enjoyed fishing, camping, and going to the river. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was always joking around. Crystal was a wonderful friend and a great person to be around.She loved her boys dearly and will be greatly missed.A Celebration of Crystal's Life will be held at a later date.