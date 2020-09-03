1/1
Crystal Anne Ball Snyder
Crystal Anne Ball Snyder

Loving Mother

Crystal Anne Ball Snyder, 38, passed away at Carolina Pines in Asheville on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, David Snyder; sons, Travis & Dylan Snyder; mother, Dianne Ball; father, Bill Ball; brothers, Mark (Samantha) Ball & Billy Ball; uncles & aunt, Ed & Mimi Roberts & Jamie Roberts; nephews, Christopher & Josh Ball; niece, Courtney Ball; special cousins, Carol & Jeanine Roberts; along with numerous extended family and friends.

Crystal enjoyed fishing, camping, and going to the river. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was always joking around. Crystal was a wonderful friend and a great person to be around.

She loved her boys dearly and will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Crystal's Life will be held at a later date.

A Celebration of Crystal's Life will be held at a later date.

Smoky Mountain Cremations and Funeral Service of Clyde is caring for the family and the online register is available at www.smokymountaincremations.com.




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smoky Mountain Cremations and Funeral Service
3264 Broad Street
Clyde, NC 28721
(828) 565-3024
