Crystal Autumn Jackson-Baird
Asheviile - Crystal Autumn Jackson-Baird, 35, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
Crystal was born June 2, 1984 in Los Angeles, CA to Melba Benton Jackson and the late James Perry Jackson who passed away February 7, 2020. Crystal attended Buncombe county schools and was a graduate of TC Roberson High School, Class of 2002. She was a member of the TC Roberson Girls Basketball Team and led the team in scoring and rebounding. Crystal attended NC State University. In 2006, she received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Logistics, Materials and Supply Chain Management. Crystal began her professional career with Ingles Markets, Inc. as a member of the Internal Audit staff. She was promoted to Senior Internal Auditor and currently was Internal Audit Manager.
As a parent, Crystal mentored Lil Dude to study and complete his schoolwork. Her love for him was not without discipline. As a former athlete, she challenged him to execute fundamentals, be alert and aggressive.
Crystal's coaching career began in 2016 with John Mobley and the Western North Carolina Warriors Girls travel team. In 2017, she joined the Asheville Gamechangers as an assistant coach to Shane Harper. In 2018, Crystal and Hannah Linquist took over the Gamechangers and won the Teammate National Championship in Gatlinburg, TN with a victory against Miller Factory, Columbus, OH.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by grandparents, Theodore and Lucille Jackson, Robert Benton and Wilma Algeria Benton Williams; uncle, John Vance Jackson.
Surviving family to cherish her memory include husband, Bryant Keith Baird; son, Bryant Keith Ray; daughter, Keyshon Suber; mother, Melba Benton Jackson; sister, Leslie Anne Jackson (Demetrius); nieces; nephews; uncles; aunts; and cousins.
Funeral service will be 12:00 pm Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Tried Stone Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Green Hills Cemetery. Public viewing will be from 9:30 am-7:00 pm Monday, March 9, 2020 at the chapel of Ray Funeral & Cremation Service. Acknowledgements may be made at rayfuneralcremation.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020