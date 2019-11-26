|
Cynthia Ann Hamby Ball
Mars Hill - Cynthia Anne Hamby Ball, 55, of Chandler Creek Rd. passed away Monday, November 25, 2019. She is the daughter of Katherine Hancock Hamby and the late Lawrence Hamby. Mrs. Ball was a former teachers assistant for The Madison County School System.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her loving husband; Roger "Eddie" Ball, daughter; Kayla Michelle Ball, son; Clement Zeth Ball, brothers; Danny Hamby (Rhonda) and Vaugh Hamby (April), grandchildren; Makenzie Osteen, Tristen Ball and Ava Ball, nieces; Jessica and Tabitha Hamby and Allison Wilson, nephews; Bryan and Kyle Hamby; great niece, Halie; beloved nephew, Bobby Gus Wilson III "Tre Tre"; sister-in-law; Alice "Sissy" Wilson (Bob II), and father and mother-in-law; Roger Clement and Midiori Ball.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM Friday, November 29, 2019 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverend Ronnie Robinson will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Spruce Pine Hospice for the care given to Cynthia during her time of need.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019