|
|
Cynthia Williams Moore
Asheville - Cynthia Diane Williams Moore, 66, of Asheville, died Friday, January 10, 2020 at Care Partners Hospice.
Born in Yancey County to Albert Williams and the late Orlena Jamerson Anglin, she retired from Wachovia Bank and SunTrust Bank. She attended Beverly Hills Baptist Church where she did volunteer work.
She is survived by her husband, Lenoir Moore; step-daughters, Tina Silvers of Weaverville, Terry Ann Ellington of Asheville, Tanya Schaub of Arden; father and step-mother, Albert and Eloise Williams, brothers, Glenn Williams of Baltimore, MD, Douglas and Darrell Young of Burnsville; sisters, Sharon Edge of Charlotte and Brenda McFee and Janice McKinney of Burnsville; sister-in-law, Gail Whitaker, numerous nephews, nieces and grandnieces and grandnephews and the daughter she never had, Chrissy Wilson.
A funeral service will be held Monday at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road. The Rev. Dr. W.D. "Billy" King will officiate and burial will follow in Green Hills Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the , 120 Executive Park, Building 1, Asheville, NC 28801.
An online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020