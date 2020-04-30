Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Daisy Cordery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daisy Mae (Womack) Cordery


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daisy Mae (Womack) Cordery Obituary
Daisy Mae (Womack) Cordery

Arden - Daisy Mae Cordery, 81 of Arden died April 27, 2020 at Universal Healthcare in Fletcher, NC.

Daisy was born February 12, 1939 in Geraldine, Alabama, to Willie and Gertrude Dobbs Womack.

Daisy was a member of Biltmore Baptist Church and a follower of the Lord Jesus Christ.

She retired from Cutler Hammer after several years of employment, then spent many of her days at the lake and tending to her flower and shrubbery gardens at her home.

She is survived by her children Ray Cordery (Gail) of Arden NC, Debra Kline (Dennis) of Cypress TX, along with 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, and two brothers Benny and Gerald Womack of Alabama.

Graveside services will be private.

To place a condolence online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daisy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -