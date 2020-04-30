|
Daisy Mae (Womack) Cordery
Arden - Daisy Mae Cordery, 81 of Arden died April 27, 2020 at Universal Healthcare in Fletcher, NC.
Daisy was born February 12, 1939 in Geraldine, Alabama, to Willie and Gertrude Dobbs Womack.
Daisy was a member of Biltmore Baptist Church and a follower of the Lord Jesus Christ.
She retired from Cutler Hammer after several years of employment, then spent many of her days at the lake and tending to her flower and shrubbery gardens at her home.
She is survived by her children Ray Cordery (Gail) of Arden NC, Debra Kline (Dennis) of Cypress TX, along with 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, and two brothers Benny and Gerald Womack of Alabama.
Graveside services will be private.
To place a condolence online, please visit www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020